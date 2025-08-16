President Ali becomes first sitting President from the Americas on The Rest Is Politics: Leading podcast

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali became the first sitting president from the Americas to appear on The Rest Is Politics: Leading, one of the world’s most influential political podcasts.

Hosted by award-winning British political commentator Alastair Campbell, the exclusive bonus episode aired globally today across all major podcast platforms (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google) and YouTube, and livestreamed from President Ali’s official social media accounts at 8pm Guyana time.

The wide-ranging conversation explored Guyana’s rapid economic transformation, leadership in climate and biodiversity, unity in diversity, and President Ali’s personal journey from humble beginnings to high office.

He reflected on his upbringing as the son of two schoolteachers, shaped by the values of public service, and how growing up under a dictatorship meant farming and agriculture were part of everyday life for most Guyanese, experiences that fuelled his lifelong passion for the sector.

President Ali shared forthright views on slavery reparations, racial harmony, Venezuela’s border claims, UN reform, and the revival of West Indies cricket.

“This is not just about oil, it is about building a resilient, diversified economy where every Guyanese feels ownership of our future,” he said. “We must lead on climate change because our forests, our biodiversity, and our moral responsibility demand it.”

On Venezuela’s claims, he stated: “Our sovereignty is not negotiable. We will defend every inch of our territory.”

Key highlights included:

• Launching the world’s first jurisdiction-scale certified carbon credits from tropical forests.

• Positioning reparations as a development partnership to close historic inequalities.

• Guyana’s active voice at the UN Security Council, including on Ukraine, Gaza, and Haiti.

• A heartfelt call to unite the Caribbean through cricket.

At the start of the episode, host Alastair Campbell said: “One of the most interesting conversations I’ve had in a long time. President Ali is a remarkable leader with a global vision, rooted in his country’s realities. I think people will be surprised and impressed; I really would encourage you to listen to this one right through.”

