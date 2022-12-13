President Ali being a man of faith bodes well for Guyana

-Minister Parag

Telling lies, spreading untruths and nurturing mischief have long been the modus operandi of the People’s National Congress and all of its aliases over the years. Having despicably overplayed the race card, the heavily disgraced APNU+AFC has now descended to a new and untouched level of low.

Whilst we can all agree that Guyana has a history of racial tensions, we have always been able to pride ourselves on being a nation that can genuinely be described as the epitome of religious harmony – accepting and appreciative of all religions, faiths and spiritualities, and even the lack thereof.

Unfortunately, now that President Irfaan Ali has successfully started dismantling the racial strain that our country has faced for decades, the APNU+AFC is clearly running out of criticisms. They have resorted to stooping to what I believe, is their lowest yet, by attacking the religious harmony and freedom that Guyana is well-known for.

The revolting utterances of Pandit Ubraj Narine, Mayor of Georgetown is nothing short of wicked and vile. As a man who purports to be of faith, Narine seems to habour much hate and resentment in his heart, perhaps too weak to separate his political bitterness from the noble practices of Hinduism.

As a proud Hindu, I stand firmly in support of President Ali, and I believe wholeheartedly that his dedication and efforts over the past two years are enough to dispel any of the baseless and abhorrent accusations that have been levied against him.

On the contrary, the mayor continues to blatantly fail the people of Georgetown. In the years that he has been at the helm of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Narine has done absolutely nothing to lend to the development of Georgetown.

It was President Ali who had extended a hand of partnership to Mayor Narine in an effort to effectively serve the people of the capital city. Eventually, the Government was forced to bypass Narine’s gross incompetence to execute extensive road and drainage works to bring quick relief to citizens of the city, particularly in areas that were heavily neglected, even though they were considered to be APNU+AFC strongholds.

It therefore appals me that a man such as Ubraj Narine would be brazen enough to cast stones at a President that has done so much for our country and in such a short period of time.

Furthermore, the fact that our President is a man of faith speaks volumes because religion does not teach hate and mischief. This is why President Ali’s drive for a #OneGuyana has been comprehensive and visibly all-inclusive.

I am certain that Guyana and all Guyanese are better off being led by a President who is God-fearing, as opposed to the APNU+AFC alternative who is conscienceless and lacks basic decency, let alone integrity.

Moreover, the Mayor’s attempt at an apology is pathetic and should perhaps be revised to at least give the illusion of sincerity.

