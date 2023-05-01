President Ali calls for a united labour movement to further advance workers’ rights

As Guyana joins the rest of the world in observing Labour Day, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in his Labour Day Message, said there is a need for greater cooperation among the government, the labour movement, and the private sector to further advance workers’ rights.



To make his point, Dr Ali highlighted the plethora of opportunities that are available in each sector which will provide better job opportunities for Guyanese, but will be best secured by a united labour movement.



President Ali, however, pointed out that the labour movement remains divided and a fractured labour movement undermines workers’ solidarity, which is far from desirable in protecting their rights and consolidating their gains.



To this end, the head of state said he is prepared to be part of fashioning a new era of partnership.

“I remain open through a tripartite dialogue between labour, the private sector and the government. May Day reminds us of the legacies of workers, the legacy can only be preserved through greater collaboration and cooperation,” he said.



Dr Ali also called on the relevant stakeholders to work together to address exploitation, eradicate child labour, improve workers’ safety and tackle labour shortages, among other challenges.



All of the above, he said, are vital to long-term sustainable growth and development.

“Let us, therefore, urge a new era of relations bereft of risks and disgorge. Let us establish platforms of cooperation, predicated on respect and civility and characterised by cooperation,” the head of

state urged.

Meanwhile, he is reminding workers that economic and social transformation will not be successful without their contributions.



“I assure all the workers of Guyana, that not only will they benefit significantly from the country’s economic and social transformation, but that they will be one of the principal forces driving this process,” he highlighted.

Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 and is intended to celebrate the achievements of workers.

