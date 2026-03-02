President Ali calls for dialogue amid ongoing global conflicts

Amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called on global leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue rather than engaging in armed conflict, warning that war continues to harm women and children.

The Guyanese leader made the call on Monday afternoon when he addressed a diverse gathering on the lawns of State House, Main Street for a pre-Phagwah celebration.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He acknowledged that while Guyana is fortunate to gather in peace and harmony, many parts of the world remain embroiled in violence and instability.

“We do so not unaware of the current global situation,” he said, urging citizens to reflect on the global situation, particularly ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions where destruction continues to unfold.

President Ali highlighted what he described as a troubling contradiction in global affairs.

He said, “Everybody wants peace, but in their opinion the road to peace is war.”

He stressed that this approach undermines the very goal it seeks to achieve.

“For us in Guyana, we say the road to peace is dialogue. The road to peace is promoting and ensuring that we don’t remove ourselves from the table of conversation,” he went on to emphasise.

Underscoring the importance of maintaining open communication channels, the president warned against withdrawing from negotiations or diplomatic engagement.

He reasoned that removing oneself from the “table of conversation” eliminates the opportunity to listen, understand differing perspectives, and find common ground.

For this reason, he reiterated that lasting pace can only be archived through sustained engagement at the negotiating table.

“We call upon all the stakeholders, all the countries in the Gulf, Israel, Iran, the U.S., and everyone to allow the table of conversation to supersede the table of strength,” the president declared. He said, “Let the table of conversation deliver lasting peace with respect, with the rule of law, with freedom, with dignity, and with honour.”

As the world observes Ramadan, Lent and Holi, President Ali appealed for greater global reflection and responsibility.

He described Guyana’s identity as one that transcends ethnicity and culture, arguing that the country’s strength lies in its ability to bridge divides rather than deepen them.

The same principle, he asserted, should guide international relations.

“If we can spark that, we will move the world in a better direction,” he argued.