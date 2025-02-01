President Ali commissions modern $68m double squash courts

– First public-funded facility in the Caribbean region

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned a brandishing $68 million, state-of-the-art double squash court facility at the National Racquet Centre on Saturday.

The international standard facility is the first of its kind in Guyana’s history and the first public-funded squash facility within the Caribbean region. It will not only aid the development of young players but enable Guyana to host local and international tournaments.

President Ali delivering the feature address

President Ali in his feature address, described the commissioning ceremony as a collective achievement, noting the prominence and contributions of squash to national pride.

“National pride is the most important ingredient for national unity, and national pride and national unity, are the fixed aspect of the equation in building national prosperity,” the head of state underscored.

President Ali challenged the concept that national prosperity should be measured solely by economic indicators, asserting that true prosperity encompasses the overall quality of life, including health and wellness.

He pointed out that sport expends beyond winning prizes, but is an important tool to achieve a healthier and stronger society, that aligns with the nation’s broader development goals.

The head of state was presented with a t-shirt by President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), David Fernandez

According to him, by providing spaces where young people can connect, communicate, and support each other, the nation can reduce public health expenditures and address health concerns.

To this end, he addressed the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), noting that it is their responsibility, supported by government policy, to integrate squash into all regions of the country, ensuring facilities are accessible to a broader population.

He underlined, “If we have persons who use this sport discipline to eat better, to exercise and to live healthy lifestyles, the economic derivative from that, in terms of public health expenditure… brings weighty benefit for the country itself.”

Guyana’s president pointed out that sports is a cornerstone of the national development strategy, and is a vital component of the socio-economic transformation pursued by the government.

Also addressing the simple yet significant ceremony, was the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr who encouraged athletes to maximise these opportunities and strive to elevate Guyana’s standing globally.

He pointed out that through the sports ministry, $27 million was spent on constructing the physical infrastructure, and $41 million was invested in internal fittings.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr also delivered remarks

According to him, despite the ministry experiencing financial challenges in constructing the facility, it has become a reality with strong support from President Ali.

“We haven’t nicked a dime on this or shortchanged on what we are delivering to the squash fraternity and the people … and it’s because of both his [President Ali] love for the sport and the importance that sport plays in the country,” the minister expressed.

This significant milestone was welcomed by senior members of the quash fraternity, including Ashley Khalid and GSA President, David Fernandez, who commended the President Ali-led administration for their contributions to sports.

“In this moment, I hold within me, great appreciation for this facility and give thanks to each of you, on behalf of the Guyana Squash Association and the wider squash fraternity,” Khalid expressed.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle

Meanwhile, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle said the investments into this facility, underline the vision and commitment of the government in positioning Guyana as a mega for sport regionally and internationally.

In fact, within the next incoming months, similar state-of-the-art facilities will be commissioned he said, catering to table tennis and badminton athletes.

“Things like these are a microcosm of government’s comprehensive and holistic approach towards sports development, whereby the benefits are for all,” he stated.

