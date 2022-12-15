President Ali commits to changing lives of Leopold Street residents

– Offers them jobs and training opportunities

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali provided a number of men from Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, with jobs and training opportunities during a meeting earlier today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal.

High on the agenda is to work along with the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority to construct 20 homes on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The meeting between the President and the residents came to fruition after the Head of State had visited the community in late November and committed to working with the young people who were interested in learning different trades and being employed meaningfully.

He had spoken about the importance of training young people in technical areas to get them actively and positively involved in the development and transformation of the country.

During today’s meeting, he told the residents that they “have the opportunity to live a life that is progressive, a life that is rewarding and a life that is free from dangers”.

To accomplish this, the President noted that they have to transform themselves and commit to becoming part of “something bigger”.

He spoke of the importance of One Guyana and about building a country for all Guyanese.

The President said that he envisions the younger men in the group not just working, but eventually owning their own homes, having their own families and living in a prosperous environment.

“I want this to be a renewal of hope, in which we can work together, we can uplift your lives together, and we can give you opportunities.”

The President committed to providing training opportunities and employment in the fields of carpentry, masonry, and welding, among other skills, to members of the group who were interested.

He also discussed the possibility of forming a company called Leopold Incorporated with the group where they can access and work in the Government’s ongoing housing programmes.

Once the training programmes are completed, the residents are expected to benefit from numerous opportunities, especially those earmarked for their community.

During the meeting, the ideas, suggestions and decisions the President posited were well received by the residents. They expressed their gratitude to President Ali for not only finding time to meet them but also for “solving complicated issues”.

The Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn; The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond; The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr and other Government officials were also part of the meeting.

