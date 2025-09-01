President Ali confident of victory as he casts vote in Region Three

– Reaffirms commitment to peace, security and democracy

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with his wife, First Lady Arya Ali, cast their votes Monday morning at the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre for the general and regional elections.

Speaking briefly with members of the media, the head of state reflected on the strength of the campaign and called on supporters to come out in their numbers to “seal the victory.”

President Ali and First Lady Arya Ali show their ink-stained fingers after voting

“We did everything to plan a fantastic campaign. We ran a very positive campaign, a campaign based on track record, trust, commitment, one that is based on unity. Our country moving forward together,” the president said.

Describing the moment as the final step in a people-powered journey, the president expressed confidence in a successful outcome, but stressed that every vote matters.

“The final part of this journey, the victory, is for all our supporters to come out and ensure that they cast their vote… and seal this victory.”

When asked about the outcome, President Ali expressed strong optimism, stating:

“ [We are] very confident about the victory. You saw the campaign we ran, the numbers speak for themselves.”

He made it clear that the will of the people must be respected.

The president expressed full confidence in the capacity of the security forces and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the democratic process.

“These elections must be peaceful, and we must all accept the will of the people…Should anyone step out of line, the security forces are prepared to deal with that.”