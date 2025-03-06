President Ali emphasises reflection, unity as Lent commences

As Christians begin to observe Lent in Guyana, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is urging them to embrace this period of time with reflection, renewal and unity.

Beginning on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, the Christian community is entering into 40 days of fasting leading up to Easter Celebrations.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Addressing the Christian community in a live broadcast to mark this significant religious celebration, President Ali reminded the nation on Thursday morning that “Lent is a time of spiritual discipline, marked by prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. This 40-day journey, inspired by Christ’s own time in the wilderness, calls on believers to turn away from sin and draw closer to God.”

President Ali further urged Christians to use this period as a time for self-examination and solidifying their faith.

As Christians reaffirm their mutual love for each other, the head of state said this ethical principle extends beyond Christians and should include all members of the human family.

Lent began with Ash Wednesday Mass at the Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Lethem in Region Nine (NCN Photos)

“May we also care for each other, live positive lives and contribute positively to our society and our world, working together for the good of all humanity. May these teachings and lessons of Christ inspire us to be better, inspire us to act better, and to do our bit individually and collectively in embracing and building a humanity that is enriched by the period of Lent,” the president said.

He concluded his message by reinforcing the hope for a spiritually enriching season and a more unified and compassionate nation.

In Guyana, Lent is being observed concurrently with the holy month of Ramadan, a Muslim religious season and on Friday March 14 Hindus will be observing Phagwah or Holi, a demonstration of Guyana’s rich multicultural and multireligious society.

