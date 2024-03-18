President Ali engages Good Hope residents

– pledges comprehensive solutions to community concerns

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaged residents of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and surrounding communities on Monday afternoon to address their concerns.

President Ali highlighted that the government has taken a proactive approach to governance, thereby actively engaging with citizens in communities and striving to find solutions for the problems on the ground.

This approach, he said, ensure that all voices are heard and no one is purposely left behind.

“We are working to ensure that every single community become prosperous… in every community, we have an equitable chance of advancing development, that is the priority of the government,” he told the gathering.

The president emphasised the importance of ensuring that development aligns with the priorities of the people.

The President underscored that development is being extended to every community across the country.

“If there is anyone in this country who can look at me with a straight face and say that they are not aware or they don’t feel, or understand, or see development in their community, then something is wrong with your conscience,” the head of state said.

Among the issues raised during the meeting were concerns regarding roads, drainage, water, and electricity.

The residents highlighted the need for streets lights and upgrades to their community grounds.

Currently, there are 297 infrastructure projects valued at $9.3 billion underway on the East Coast corridor. These projects are expected to be completed by April.

In Good Hope, work has been completed on 41 roads valued at about $1.2 billion, with two more to be completed.

According to President Ali, efforts are also underway to address internal drains in the community.

A project to clear 29 kilometres of drains across 24 streets is set to begin next week.

In terms of water infrastructure, a new well is being drilled in the Mon Repos area, and upgrades are being made to the water treatment plant to better serve Good Hope and neighbouring communities. These projects represent a $600 million investment.

The president has committed to having a team including the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) return to the community on Tuesday to comprehensively address residents’ concerns.

He has also promised to ensure street lights are implemented in the community, as well as the upgrading of the recreational facility.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and other technical officers.

