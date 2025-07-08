President Ali extends condolences to U.S. President on ‘tragic’ loss of lives following floods

See below full statement issued by President Irfaan Ali on the devastating floods that claimed over 100 lives in Texas:

I extend, on behalf of the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, our sincerest condolences to President Donald Trump and the people of the United States of America on the tragic loss of more than one hundred lives as a result of the devastating floods that have swept across six counties in the State of Texas.

We are grieved by the scale of this disaster and the toll it has taken on families and communities. Homes have been submerged, lives have been upended, and futures have been forever altered. The images and stories emerging from the affected areas have touched us profoundly.

We mourn alongside the Government and People of the United States in this time of profound national grief. Guyana joins the world in expressing our support and solidarity with the American people and our shared anguish at this heartbreaking development.

We extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones. We hold in our thoughts and prayers all who have been affected by this terrible natural disaster. We pray especially for the safety and protection of those who are still battling the rising flood waters. We express our appreciation to the many brave emergency responders working tirelessly to save lives and restore a measure of normalcy.

Be assured that the people of Guyana stand with the people of the United States in this hour of tragedy. May the government and the American people summon the strength to overcome this enormous tragedy, and may comfort and embrace all those in mourning.