President Ali forecasts 30,000 new homes to be built in next five years

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has unveiled an ambitious plan to enable the construction of 30,000 new homes across Guyana over the next five years.

Addressing the massive crowd at the opening of the International Building Expo 2025 at the National Stadium on Thursday, the president said this feat will provide 150,000 jobs and inject over $450 billion into the economy.

The plan represents the next phase in the government’s transformation of the housing sector, from land ownership to full homeownership.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, speaking to the cheering crowd at International Building Expo 2025

“This is the scale and scope of what is ahead of us. We are moving beyond simply allocating house lots. We will directly support families to build, rehabilitate, and expand their homes,” President Ali stated.

Beyond the 30,000 homes already in the pipeline, President Ali highlighted the need to address an additional 80,000 housing applications.

Meeting this demand will require the development of 20,000 acres of land, equivalent to almost 32 square miles and an investment of over $420 billion.

“When you add the two together, we are talking about $870 billion in housing-related investments over the next five years. This is not about guesswork; this is careful, precise planning,” the Head of State emphasised, urging the private sector to gear up for the vast opportunities ahead.

The President reiterated that the housing drive is more than just building homes; it is about economic expansion, job creation, and empowering Guyanese families.

Over the past five years, nearly 53,000 residential house lots and 5000 commercial and industrial lots have been allocated to Guyanese, with more than 21,000 leases, titles, and land transports processed.