President Ali: “Guyana’s biodiversity punches above its weight on the global stage”

In a world grappling with biodiversity loss and ecological fragmentation, Guyana has emerged as an outsize leader—combining scientific credibility, bold national policies, and global partnerships to preserve one of the planet’s richest and most intact natural systems.

Recent analyses show that Guyana stands shoulder to shoulder with biodiversity giants such as Brazil, India, China, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo:

Over 1,200 bird species , rivalling or surpassing much larger nations like India and China

, rivalling or surpassing much larger nations like India and China Approximately 225 mammal species , including keystone predators like the jaguar and rare species such as the giant river otter

, including keystone predators like the and rare species such as the Nearly 8,000 plant species, many unique to the ancient Guiana Shield

What sets Guyana apart is not just the abundance of life, but the integrity of its ecosystems—over 85% of the country remains forested and largely undisturbed.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised the importance of this ecological achievement:

“Guyana’s biodiversity is not only surviving—it is thriving. We are home to vibrant, connected ecosystems where nature still functions at scale. This is no accident. It is the outcome of deliberate, sustained policies embedded in our Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and grounded in our national vision for sustainability.”

President Ali noted that while much of the world is grappling with ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss, Guyana has made a different choice: to protect what remains whole.

“We have preserved what many countries have already lost. Our rainforests, wetlands, rivers, and savannahs are not relics—they are working landscapes, supporting both people and planet. We believe that nature is not a constraint to development—it is a foundation for it.”

Guyana is now positioning itself at the frontier of innovative biodiversity finance. Building on the success of its carbon credit mechanism under LCDS 2030, the country is exploring the development of biodiversity credits—tradable units that quantify real conservation outcomes. These could create new income streams for forest communities and incentivize national and global conservation action.

“We are crafting a model, not just for Guyana but for the world, where conservation delivers economic value,” President Ali stated. “This is how we align global biodiversity goals with the livelihoods of our people and the long-term prosperity of our nation.”

Despite having a smaller landmass than countries like Brazil (home to 55,000+ plant species) or the Democratic Republic of the Congo (11,000 species), Guyana’s high density of species and endemism—especially within the Guiana Shield—makes it a critical global biodiversity hotspot.

A BOLD BIODIVERSITY COMMITMENT

As part of its leadership under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, Guyana has pledged to:

Double its protected and conserved areas by the end of 2025

Achieve the global target of protecting 30% of its land and marine ecosystems by 2030 (“30 by 30”)

Develop a biodiversity financing and crediting framework, offering new financial incentives to protect ecosystems and support Indigenous and local communities

“Our commitment to doubling protected areas is not symbolic,” President Ali affirmed. “It is backed by science, legislation, community participation, and international cooperation. We are proving that conservation can be a driver of development and dignity.”

PARTNERSHIPS FOR PLANETARY STEWARDSHIP

Supporting this bold agenda is a growing coalition of partners across science, conservation, finance, Indigenous rights, and sustainable development. Guyana is working alongside The Yale Center for Biodiversity and Global Change, Conservation International, the Field Museum, Campaign for Nature, the CoP 20 (UNFCCC) Presidency, World Wildlife Fund, the Frankfurt Zoological Society, the World Bank, and the Governments of Brazil, along with several other States, and NGO partners. This collaborative platform also benefits from the leadership of former Colombian President Iván Duque, Indigenous communities throughout Guyana including in the South Rupununi, private sector partners in green finance and climate markets, government organisation include the EPA, and a broad range of bilateral and multilateral actors committed to reversing biodiversity loss.

A MESSAGE TO THE WORLD

As Guyana prepares to host the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, President Ali emphasized that Guyana’s experience holds valuable lessons for the world:

“Guyana is living proof that economic development, social inclusion, and ecological integrity are not opposing goals. We have kept over 85% of our forests standing, empowered our Indigenous peoples as stewards of nature, and created innovative market solutions through our carbon credit system. Now, we are ready to take this further—with biodiversity at the heart of our model.”

With eyes on 2030, Guyana is inviting the world to think differently, act boldly, and join forces in building a more resilient, biodiverse, and equitable planet.

“This is Guyana’s story—but it is also the world’s future,” President Ali concluded.