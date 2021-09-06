President Ali hands over 50 vehicles to Guyana Police Force

─ urges care, responsibility

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday urged police officers to exercise care in the use of vehicles, as he presided over the handing over of 50 pickup vehicles to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

New police vehicles

The simple ceremony was held at the Police Club Ground, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

“The assets being provided to the Force are to boost its capability, its responsiveness, and people will judge us by the way in which we care for and use these assets.”

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The President had cause to warn the officers noting that when the Government assumed office, it found that out of 140 vehicles donated by the Republic of China, only 39 were working. He said 101 vehicles were down for repairs, some of which were unserviceable.

“This cannot continue,” the President said, as he frowned on the use of police vehicles for joyrides.

“I want to be frank with you. We support the work of the police force, and will provide it with the resources needed, but the force needs to take better care of its transportation equipment. The provision of resources must be accompanied by greater responsibility in their use and care.

“My government is honouring its pledge to improve your capabilities and conditions of service. We are providing the Guyana Police Force with the tools that it needs to improve local policing.”

(L-R) Attorney General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP; His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, said Government wants the police to have better relationships, to inform better actionable intelligence from communities, in relation to issues of concern, which could help the Force to prevent trauma and distress for victims of crime, communities and the country at large.

“One of the big problems, and criticisms – critique, if you will – has been our inability in the absence of these vehicles, in the absence of the requisite number of vehicles for operational reasons, to respond to incidents in a timely manner.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP

Minister Benn said officers should now respond to reports in a timely and effective manner.

Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie thanked the Government for its support in strengthening the Force. He said the GPF will make every effort to ensure the vehicles are properly cared for and maintained and used for the intended purpose.

Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, also attended the event.

Police officers with the newly handed over vehicles

One of the 50 police vehicles driving around the Police Club Ground, Eve Leary