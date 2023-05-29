President Ali heads to Brazil for Meeting of the Presidents of South America

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali departed for Brasilia, Brazil this morning to participate in the Meeting of the Presidents of South American Countries on Tuesday.

During the visit, President Ali is also expected to meet with the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Head of State is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd.

