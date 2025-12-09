President Ali issues six-week deadline for persons to surrender illegal driver’s licence

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has given persons holding an invalid or illegally obtained driver’s licence six weeks to surrender it. His announcement comes on the heels of a comprehensive post-audit conducted by the government in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation.

“We are giving the public six weeks to surrender invalid licenses,” the president announced on Tuesday during the Guyana Police Force’s traditional Christmas breakfast at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe at Eve Leary in Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the GPF’s Christmas breakfast on Tuesday

The audit, powered by integrated digital systems, exposed serious discrepancies in the driver’s licensing process, specifically, cases where individuals obtained practical certifications and licences without ever passing the mandatory theoretical examination.

“If 150 people pass the theory but 400 receive practical certificates, something is wrong,” the president stated. “Technology has allowed us to trace every step and we have all the names.”

Those who obtained licences under irregular circumstances have up to January 20, 2026, to surrender their documents and re-enter the licensing process legitimately.

After this grace period, the government will publish the names, suspend the licences and initiate legal action.

President Ali stated that this move is part of a broader national effort to promote institutional integrity, digital transformation, and accountability. These values are central to Guyana’s rapidly evolving development strategy.