President Ali joins spectators, revellers at Mash 2025 costume, float parade

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday joined spectators and revellers along the Mashramani costume and float parade route.

President Ali interacts with a spectator at Mashramani costume and float parade on Sunday

During an interview with media operatives during the road parade on Church Street, Georgetown, President Ali expressed immense satisfaction with the large number of people at this year’s exciting and vibrant float parade, saying that it exemplifies the ‘One Guyana’ concept – unity, love and togetherness.

“This is about everybody coming together and enjoying this historical moment as we celebrate our 55th Republic status. This is just an amazing moment for our country. Our country is [moving] towards a transformative path towards prosperity.

I am happy to see so many Guyanese out here having fun, working together and celebrating together. That is who we are,” the head of state underlined.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali along with spectators during Mash 2025 costume and float parade

The float parade featured Guyana’s rich diverse culture as well as its progress towards a sustainable future with its stunning floats and colourful costumes.

The Guyanese leader praised the designers’ outstanding and innovative work on this year’s floats, emphasising how well they conveyed Guyana’s growth and development.

President Ali at Mashramani costume and float parade

According to President Ali, the government has made significant investments in the arts and culture throughout the years, demonstrating its commitment to giving Guyanese artistes numerous opportunities to flourish in their craft. Mashramani 2025 is being celebrated under the theme, “Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana” reflecting Guyana’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

