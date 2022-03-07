President Ali lauds women’s strength of character, dignity and honour

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that it is immensely important to celebrate the integral role that Guyanese women play in the development and integration of our society.

The Head of State made this affirmation during a press conference held on Sunday at State House, two days before the world celebrates International Women’s Day.

“Let me be very clear…there is a reason why a specific day is earmarked for the celebration of International Women’s Day and that is because of the value that women bring to our society and our country.”

Guyana joins the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day (March 8) and joins in celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. This year’s theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

President Ali took the time to pay homage to women in general.

“I just want to salute all women in Guyana, the region and around the world, for the strength of character, for the dignity, the honour, the pride, the simplicity, in which they go about every day changing lives, changing countries and changing communities.”

He encouraged those gathered irrespective of gender to recognise not just the contributions but the roles women continue to play.

“We owe it to women everywhere to celebrate, not their contribution; contribution is a minimal approach at looking at this, but celebrating their integral role in the development and integration of societies.”