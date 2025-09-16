President Ali launches city revival plan to ‘rescue Georgetown’

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming Georgetown into a sustainable, modern capital while preserving its unique heritage and identity.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Office of the President, the head of state said the initiative will form part of a broader national strategy for sustainable urban development, starting with the capital and its surrounding region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his media conference on Tuesday

“The mismanagement and inefficiency through which the city is managed can no longer be tolerated. It is time for us, as citizens and as a country, to take charge of the situation. We are advancing the rescue of Georgetown,” President Ali declared.

Over the past five years, the government has invested billions in drainage upgrades, road improvements, housing expansion, and a high-span bridge over the Demerara River, all aimed at improving the quality of life and supporting economic growth.

These works will now be complemented by the City Revival Plan, launched in collaboration with the King’s Foundation.

The plan envisions Georgetown as a sustainable “Garden City” that highlights Guyana’s biodiversity, cultural heritage, and inclusive development. It includes flagship projects such as:

Recreational spaces and heritage restoration: Rehabilitation of historic landmarks, including the old Transport and Harbours building and the train station, with the latter to host a new museum and training hub.

Stabroek Waterfront Development: Modernisation of the waterfront and market areas, designed to celebrate Georgetown’s identity as the “land of many waters.”

Urban green enhancement: Upgrades to drainage canals in a touristic style, restoration of urban landscapes, and the Lamaha Railway Courtyard project, which will feature a visual walk-through of Guyana’s history.

Sustainable growth clusters: Expansion into agro-integrated zones, green infrastructure and transport links, and revitalisation of the city’s historic civic core, including Stabroek Market and Water Street.

President Ali emphasised that the plan aligns with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, ensuring harmony, sustainability, and inclusivity in Georgetown’s future.

Key priorities under the urban framework include:

Housing and infrastructure expansion,

Improved waste management and sanitation,

Flood resilience and climate adaptation,

Heritage protection, and

Development of a modern transport system to reduce congestion

Stakeholder involvement, including the private sector, municipal council, ministries, and civil society, will be central to advancing the transformation.

“We are progressing with a clearly defined plan for the city. Every stakeholder will play a critical role in advancing this transformation of our capital. Georgetown must be repositioned as one of the finest cities in the world,” the president affirmed.

In addition to Georgetown, the government will also pursue demonstration projects such as the outer Georgetown low-carbon market town and the Silicon City master plan, both geared at piloting models of sustainable urban growth.

The president said that these initiatives are about infrastructure and fostering pride, efficiency, and a renewed identity for the capital city.