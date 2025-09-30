President Ali maps out Georgetown as a safe, green and vibrant capital

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to reviving Georgetown, emphasising the importance of safety, cleanliness, and vibrancy in the nation’s capital.

In an interview with Kiana Wilburg during a walk down Main Street, the President highlighted ongoing and upcoming initiatives aimed at transforming Georgetown into a model city that reflects the culture and potential of Guyana.

President Ali during with interview with journalist Kiana Wilburg on Main Street

“Since we spoke about the plans to rescue Georgetown, we’ve had a lot of positive feedback,” President Ali said.

The president explained that his vision for the city goes beyond aesthetics, highlighting the role of public safety and environmental sustainability.

“Look at the beauty of Main Street. It is this upkeep of Main Street and the rest of the avenues and streets in Georgetown that we want to embark on,” he said.

The President affirmed that Georgetown must embody the nation’s rich culture and vibrant spirit.

“Having a clean city, a green city, a city that is safe is an important part of building a sustainable city. Our capital city is a representation of the entire country”, he said.

President Ali was adamant that the city’s revival is part of a broader effort to position Guyana as a leading tourism destination.

“The capital city must demonstrate the vibrancy of the society, the culture of the society. It must demonstrate the different aspects of Guyana and what we offer,” he said, pointing to efforts at the country’s airports, including Terminal 2, where visitors will experience the story of Guyana as soon as they arrive.

He noted that the revitalisation of Georgetown is directly tied to the wider national development strategy.

“This is all in keeping with our overarching goal to position Guyana as a major tourism destination, as a safe destination, as a green destination,” he said.