President Ali opens Courtyard by Marriott – Guyana’s first international airport hotel

Courtyard by Marriott, Guyana’s first international airport hotel, has officially opened its doors, providing approximately 100 employment opportunities for Guyanese and further expanding the nation’s growing tourism and hospitality sector.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the US$20 million investment on Wednesday at Timehri, located within walking distance from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The six-story hotel features 150 rooms, including five executive suites, along with a range of modern amenities that appeal to airline crew, diplomats, business travellers, and transit guests.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Ali described the newest addition to the hospitality landscape as both a symbol of ambition and a demonstration of confidence in Guyana’s future.

The president said his government is implementing a broader and deliberate strategy to position the tourism sector as an important pillar of the economy, and investments like these are key to this vision.

“If we are to avoid the mistake of depending on a singular pillar, then tourism must rise. Tourism must become one of the strong, sustainable pillars that balance our development and secure our future.”

An inside view of the Courtyard by Marriott, Guyana’s first international airport hotel

He added that the government is making targeted investments to attract international events, from business summits to sporting and cultural festivals and to support tourism niches such as adventure, heritage, and eco-travel.

To complement this, he underscored his administration’s commitment to modernising CJIA into a world-class facility, positioning Guyana as a global travel and business hub.

“Guyana is not on the margins of the map. We are the centre of it, and with the right infrastructure, services and partnerships, we can connect people and cargo, travellers and businesses, families and opportunities from one part of the globe to another,” he stated. “That is why we’re expanding the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.”

President Ali commended the Bassoo family for their confidence, decades of investment, and commitment to the country.

In response, Managing Director Roy Bassoo Snr said, “Mr President, your visionary leadership has inspired us.” Bassoo later announced plans to build a 130-room Staybridge Suites Hotel along the Heroes Highway in 2026, as a direct response to the president’s call for more hospitality investments.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, who also attended the commissioning ceremony, said the launch reflects strong confidence in the government’s vision for Guyana’s economic development.

The modern hotel was built by local construction company Cardinal Investments Inc, on 2.5 acres of government-leased land.

The Courtyard team is made up of 99 per cent Guyanese staff.

To complement the rise in high-end hotels, the government has also invested US$7.2 million in constructing a Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute at Port Mourant, Region Six. It will train thousands of Guyanese to take on professional roles in the fast-growing hospitality industry.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and other members of the diplomatic community also attended the event.