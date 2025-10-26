President Ali orders support for students in Jamaica as hurricane Melissa draws near

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is closely monitoring Hurricane Mellissa, which is approaching Jamaica, where a number of Guyanese students are studying.

President Irfaan Ali has mandated the Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand-Edwards to engage Guyana’s Honorary Consul and students and other Guyanese living in Jamaica to ensure their safety and prepare care packages, if necessary.

Also, Government officials have been in direct contact with both Government and emergency services officials in Jamaica as the Hurricane approaches the Island.

President Ali has directed the Guyana Defence Force and the Civil Defence Commission to be mobilized should any assistance be required. The Jamaican government has been informed of Guyana’s willingness to assist should it be required.

Students in need of more information can contact the Permanent Secretary at: 592 ±592611 0345 or email: ps@minfor.gov.gy