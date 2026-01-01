President Ali salutes GDF troops in Jamaica on new year’s day

On the first day of 2026, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, spent the morning virtually interacting with members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who were deployed to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

It was an opportunity for the president to check in with the soldiers who are assisting with Jamaica’s reconstruction efforts.

Before his remarks, he was briefed by officers on the work being carried out by the GDF contingent, which includes various types of military personnel such as officers, medics, engineers, and logisticians.

They assured their Commander-in-Chief that they were fully engaged in their tasks despite being separated from their families over the holiday season.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, listening and interacting with Guyanese soldiers in Jamaica

The President Ali acknowledged their sacrifices, saying their commitment has not gone unnoticed. He said their willingness to serve, even during moments traditionally reserved for family and rest, reflects the strength and discipline of the GDF.

“I wanted you to know that you are in our hearts… we are proud of the work you’re doing, and you are part of what we do and what we will do in this coming year,” he told the troops. “There is no better way to express that but by sharing our time together on this, the first day of the year and for me to have the opportunity to thank you and show appreciation for the work that you do.”

While wishing the troops and their families a safe and successful 2026, the president reminded them that they are not alone in service. He recognised the thousands of other ranks who are on duty at different locations, including along Guyana’s borders, ensuring the country’s safety as the year begins.

“All of you collectively bring joy and pride to the Guyana Defence Force,” the president said.

President Ali proudly mentioned that regional leaders have praised the Guyanese soldiers for their discipline, work ethic, and professionalism.

According to President Ali, feedback from Jamaica’s leadership and other regional partners has reinforced Guyana’s reputation as a nation whose soldiers carry themselves with pride and respect wherever they are deployed.

Guyanese soldiers rebuilding a roof in Jamaica, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa

He thanked the soldiers for representing Guyana with honour and urged them to remain safe as they continue their assignment.

Nearly one million Jamaicans were affected by Hurricane Melissa, with more than 150,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Guyanese soldiers have already rebuilt 200 roofs, fulfilling a commitment made by President Ali.

Relief supplies have also been dispatched to the island as part of Guyana’s disaster relief and reconstruction mission following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.