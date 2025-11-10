President Ali sets deadlines for full digitalisation

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has issued clear directives to expedite Guyana’s bold National Digitalisation Programme.

Speaking at the launch of the Public Service Upskilling Platform on Monday morning at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, President Ali gave the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, eight months to fully digitise the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

President Ali also gave the Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation five months to complete the digitisation of all public service records.

The conversion of these records, or their digitisation, is the process of converting analogue information into a digital form and is a necessary precursor to digitalisation, which refers to using digital technologies to improve or transform processes and activities.

President Ali’s goal for the government is to move swiftly to modernise the public sector and eliminate inefficiencies that frustrate citizens and hinder national progress.

The president emphasised that both ministries have specific targets and deadlines that must be achieved.

“I’ve given the Minister of Finance a direction…The Minister of Public Service knows that his entire human resource information system, the entire public service, within five months, all the records, your files, your personal files, everything, must be completely digitised within five months,” President Ali declared.

The president explained that once digitised, the new integrated system will allow ministries to share information seamlessly, cross-reference skills across departments, and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery.

He emphasised that digitalisation is more than just a convenience; it is central to Guyana’s transformation into a modern, high-performing economy.

Agri-digitisation

The head of state also addressed the digital tools vital to the country’s agricultural sector. He revealed that within four months, farmers will have access to new technologies and platforms to enhance productivity.

“Within four months, the farmers must be able to use the tool we’ve been investing in to access education in the field, to access real-time information in the field, to access weather in the fields, to access extension support in the field, and to access technology in the field,” the president said.

He noted that digital transformation across sectors, including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and infrastructure, is designed to create a fully integrated digital economy, positioning Guyana as a regional leader in innovation and efficiency.

The president also highlighted that several homegrown apps will be launched in the coming weeks. These apps were built to support public service delivery and national development priorities.

“In the next three to four weeks, we will see a series of apps being launched that we are building ourselves, that we are trusting our young people, our brain power, our technical capability to drive this future,” President Ali announced.

These initiatives form part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s 2025 manifesto commitments, aimed at delivering a smarter, more connected, and inclusive Guyana.