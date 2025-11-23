President Ali turns sod for BK airport terminal in Bartica 

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday described the sod turning for the new BK airport terminal in Bartica as a transformative milestone for Region Seven and another major step in advancing national connectivity, tourism and economic diversification.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state said the project reflects “the continuous reinvestment of local wealth back into national development”, lauding the BK Group for consistently expanding its footprint and creating new opportunities across Guyana.

President Ali speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the BK terminal

“As we turn this sod, we turn a new page for Region Seven,” President Ali declared, “Because when we build together, we rise together.”

The president underscored that Bartica is undergoing rapid change in line with the government’s wider development strategy, noting that the new terminal will become a critical link in opening up the region by air, expanding tourism offerings, lowering transport costs and improving services for communities and businesses.

President Ali reminded that Bartica has long been a gateway to the country’s hinterland and mining economy, but it is now evolving into a diversified, modern township.

He pointed to major public investments already underway, including:

the upgraded stelling and pending construction of a world-class marina,

billions invested in new housing, roads, drainage and utilities,

a new water treatment plant targeting 100% access to treated water,

the landing of the fibre optic cable and 5G service,

the expansion of the national highway network linking Bartica to Demerara,

and soon, a new modern hospital is set to begin construction early next year.

“These are the foundations of a future in which Bartica becomes a destination, not just a passageway,” he stated.

He said the new terminal is expected to cut travel time and significantly reduce operational expenses for interior operators, while creating the space for innovations such as drone logistics, medevac support, and direct export of food products from the interior into CARICOM markets.

“In simple terms, when places are easier to reach, they become easier to grow,” he noted.

While commending the local aviation sector for modernising its fleet, President Ali challenged operators to reduce the cost of domestic air travel, saying the industry must now return benefits to citizens following substantial government incentives.

“There is no way the aviation sector cannot, at this time, reduce air transport costs by at least 15%,” he stressed.

The President reaffirmed that the government’s strategy is built on ensuring every region moves forward together. Noting that this approach reflects the administration’s commitment to equitable opportunities, improved infrastructure, and enhanced public services across the nation.

“When Guyana moves, every region must move with it,” he told the gathering. “This investment is about progress, not politics.”

Today marks the start of a new chapter, the President said, emphasising that Bartica’s history has always been defined by movement, connection and opportunity.