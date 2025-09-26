President Ali, UN SG discuss Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has engaged in bilateral talks with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, during his attendance at the 80th UN General Assembly, where world leaders have convened in New York.

The meeting focused on a range of issues, including the ongoing Guyana-Border controversy and developments in the South Caribbean Sea.

Secretary General Gutteres expressed congratulations on President Ali’s recent re-election and wished him continued success in the country’s remarkable progress.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres

President Ali shared a statement on social media, updating the Secretary General about the border dispute, including the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which will be heard in a few months.

Additional discussions centred on recent developments in the region, including the South Caribbean Sea.

The leaders also exchanged views on other topics, including artificial intelligence, gender equality, and Guyana’s initiatives for forest and biodiversity conservation.

Secretary General Gutteres also praised Guyana for its ‘robust and principled contributions’ in the UN Security Council, whose tenure as an elected member of the UNSC will end in December.