President Ali unveils agricultural and economic expansion plan for Santa Mission

– State-of-the-art digital study hub to be established

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored his government’s unwavering commitment to fostering development within the indigenous community of Santa Mission and surrounding areas during an engagement with residents of the Region Three community on Tuesday.

High on the agenda are plans to transform the riverine community into a vibrant agro-tourism and agricultural hub and to further empower young residents with a state-of-the-art digital study hub.

President Ali in discussion with village leaders on the community’s development

“This is not about seasonal handouts. We are about continuous support for your development. We are about empowering you.”

The president unveiled a comprehensive development agenda for the area, which includes improved infrastructure, expanded agricultural production, empowerment of women and youth, and enhanced access to education and healthcare.

Among the most notable announcements was the president’s pledge to provide a dedicated cargo boat to transport agricultural produce from the community to the market via the Kamuni Creek (a tributary that leads into the Demerara River), which would significantly reduce transportation costs and ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their goods.

“You can produce all the pineapples, but how are we going to get them to the market?…We’re going to invest in a cargo boat to take your agricultural produce from here to the market, right through the creek. We’re going to help you move your produce.”

President Ali hands over agricultural equipment

To ensure that the communities never incur a loss, the president said that the government, through the Guyana Marketing Corporation, will purchase their surplus production.

He also announced that 12 new participants will be added to the village’s honey production programme. The initiative is being supported through the provision of equipment, which was handed over today. These included brood boxes, wax sheets, hives and hive tools, safety gear, bee brushes, and smokers.

“This is not just about honey production. We want all the women and young people in this community to be involved in an economic activity that creates wealth for them and their families.”

He added that the government is making these investments so that “we can create business opportunities for you. That is what we want. We don’t want you to be reliant on one source of revenue. We’re investing to create additional streams of revenue for every single household.”

To support the agricultural push and protect against climate-related challenges, the government has invested heavily in drainage and irrigation (D&I), including the clearing of agricultural lands and the cleaning of the creek.

“In D&I alone, we’ve spent more than $1.25m per household. This is vital—not just for agriculture and tourism, but for your very survival.”

To further enhance resilience, the community also received chainsaws, brush cutters, and other emergency equipment as part of a disaster preparedness initiative.

A cornerstone of the president’s vision is access to education through technology. He announced plans to convert the community library into a state-of-the-art digital study hub with high-speed internet access.

“We want the study hub to be a tool of empowerment, so you don’t have to sacrifice your income to do a diploma or a degree.”

President Ali added that the government would continue investing in young people, while expanding opportunities for all residents to safeguard the community’s long-term viability and success.