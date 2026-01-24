President Ali unveils new Tiger Bay futsal court as part of Georgetown revival plan

On Friday evening, excited young people gathered at Queen and Hope Streets in Tiger Bay, Georgetown, for the unveiling of a new futsal and basketball court by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, less than a year after this promise was made to the community.

The project was funded by the government with a kind donation from prominent businessman, Harry Mattai, owner of Mattai’s supermarket, who leased his land for this specific purpose.

The area will serve as a private car park during the day and transition into a floodlit court in the evenings.

President Ali extended his appreciation to the residents of Tiger Bay for their continued partnership with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, declaring the administration’s commitment to walking side by side with all communities across Guyana.

He stated that engaging with the community is not new; it is part of a long history of partnership and trust.

“We are partnering together for the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years. We are on the journey of development. We are on the journey of unity. We’re on a journey of togetherness. We are on the journey of building for all,” the president said. “This is just the beginning of a beautiful transformation and path that we are taking.”

President Ali was all net during a game of one-on-one basketball

The transformation extends beyond sporting facilities, with historic areas within and around Tiger Bay earmarked to be restored and revitalised.

The president also reiterated that skills training and economic empowerment will be another focus of the kind of transformation he envisions.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, will work with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to transform old and underutilised buildings into training centres.

“He will be leading the charge on ensuring that the technical training programmes, and the BIT programme is embedded in the community here,” the president said, declaring that, “together we will do great things.”

An agricultural initiative to support women will also form part of the massive transformation, with 50 shade houses to be constructed in the coming months.

Like the agriculture project, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, said the initiative forms part of a wider strategy to transform Tiger Bay into a ‘neighbourhood of love,’ a term first introduced by the president.

“He heard what you needed, he heard what you said you wanted,” Minister Manickchand said about the most recent investment.

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, described the investment as an empowerment tool for local vendors and residents, who will gain more income during sporting events such as futsal tournaments.

“And I have to mention the football players who are here, who mentioned to me and committed to spending some time here at this futsal facility to further assist persons living in Tiger Bay to improve on their skills,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Mattai attributed his contribution to the ‘One Guyana’ vision of President Ali, stating that it reflects his commitment to the people who live in the community.

Also attending the commissioning ceremony were the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and PPPP/C Councillors in the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).