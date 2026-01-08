President Ali urges cheaper airfares, BK Group delivers

– Jags Aviation slashes hinterland airfares to pass savings to passengers

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s push for cheaper hinterland air travel is already drawing concrete support from one of the country’s major private sector players, with Jags Aviation set to cut fares to key interior destinations from next month.

President Ali announced on Thursday that the carrier, which is part of the BK Group of Companies, has agreed to reduce ticket prices for flights to Paramakatoi in Region Eight and Aishalton in Region Nine, with the new rates taking effect from February 1, 2026.​

New state-of-the-art concrete surface runway at Paramakatoi

This latest step builds on a strong message delivered by President Ali earlier in the week when he commissioned the upgraded Paramakatoi airstrip. At that event, he reminded local airline operators that they have long cited the poor condition of hinterland airstrips as a key factor in their high operating and maintenance costs, and challenged them to “pass the savings on to passengers” now that those constraints are being removed.​

President Ali stressed that his government “will not just sit by and not allow the benefit of these cost savings to be transferred to the people,” signalling that the state will closely monitor whether reduced maintenance and operating costs are reflected in lower fares for residents who depend on air transport.​

Beyond lowering travel costs, the President has consistently linked improved hinterland connectivity to broader economic opportunities in agriculture and tourism, particularly for young people and women.

In a release issued by Jags Aviation, Executive Chairman of the BK Group of Companies, Brian Tiwari, said “the lowering of airfares to the interior was long overdue, and that President Ali’s pragmatism, and skilful urban planner, coupled with the ‘One Guyana’ notion, has inspired the nation and restored hope and confidence in the business community and the citizenry.”​

New Airstrip commissioned at Aishalton in Region Nine

Tiwari disclosed that Jags Aviation has already moved to trim its prices and is working to push them even lower.

“Jags Aviation has already reduced the cost for flights to the interior and has asked the Managing Director of Jags Aviation, Gail Tiwari, its Manager Colonel Miguel Benjamin and Chief Pilot Carl Rodney to find ways to further lower the cost of fares to the interior,” the statement added, signalling an internal mandate to pass on more savings to hinterland residents.​

Beyond aviation, Tiwari positioned the move as part of BK Group’s wider contribution to national development.