President Ali urges nation to honour ancestors’ sacrifices

–At Emancipation dinner, cultural extravaganza

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has urged the nation to honour their ancestors’ sacrifices, emphasising the importance of unity and reconnection within communities and the country as a whole.

The president made this assertion on Friday evening while delivering remarks at a dinner and Cultural Extravaganza at State House in observance of the 185th anniversary of Emancipation.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering

President Ali stated the importance of understanding and defining the values of freedom while cautioning against its abuse in any form.

“The freedom that was fought and won for us will never ever be taken for granted. And we as a collective will use that freedom to speak out against injustices wherever they exist, in the upliftment of all of humanity,” he emphasised.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and several local artistes during a performance at the Emancipation Dinner and Cultural Extravaganza

Further, he encouraged individuals to embrace freedom as a way of life by understanding its value, promoting democracy, protecting human rights, and supporting those in need.

“When you overstep the boundary of freedom and abuse the freedom you have, then you’re not paying homage to that freedom, then you’re not attributing the true values that our freedom comes with,” the head of state underscored.

A cultural performance

The president also stressed the importance of collective responsibility and global cooperation in the eradication of injustices and promotion of equality for all humanity.

He underlined Guyana’s commitment to fighting climate change and preserving the environment, particularly the Amazon forests, as part of the country’s responsibility to humanity.

The president also highlighted the significance of energy security and food production, positioning Guyana as a leader in addressing global crises.

A section of the gathering at the Emancipation Dinner and Cultural Extravaganza at State House

“We are unfolding a plan that will ensure in discussions around food crisis in the world, that discussion will not and cannot take place without Guyana being mentioned.

“That is a leadership that is a responsibility that we are taking collectively. This is done in recognition of the sacrifice in recognition of the freedom our ancestors fought for,” President Ali stated.

The event was packed with cultural performances, featuring drumming, songs, and dances by some of the country’s top local artistes. Attendees were treated to a delightful spread of unique African cuisine.

Members of Cabinet, including Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, representatives from the diplomatic corps, the business community and various cultural groups joined in the celebration.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

