President Ali wraps up outreach in Region Six, resolves most citizens’ concerns

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali concluded an extensive outreach across communities in Region Six at the weekend, directly engaging thousands of residents.

Accompanying the head of state were representatives from the Office of the President, the Ministries of Housing and Water and Agriculture, as well as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and Guyana Water Inc. (GWI).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses hundreds of residents at the weekend

These teams were strategically deployed at each location to efficiently address residents’ concerns.

In addition to broader community concerns such as drainage, land, housing, agriculture, and infrastructure, residents raised approximately 1,000 personal issues primarily related to NIS, GPL, GWI, and land matters.

More than half of these matters were resolved on the spot, thanks to swift coordination among the agencies present.

President Ali has since reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the remaining issues are fully addressed.

“My team (from the Office of the President) is going to go back and they are going to work throughout the night to resolve the second half, and what cannot be resolved, they will get back to you on what needs to be done,” he said as he wrapped up his outreach in Skeldon Sunday evening.

A New Amsterdam resident lauded the government for its tremendous interventions

President Ali reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration remains committed to a governance model that is responsive and people-centred.

“We are not a party of lords; this is not a party that will ever support any individual or group playing lord. We are a party of service; we are effective servants for the people, from the highest level to the lowest level. That is what makes us different,” he stated.

The outreach also served as a platform for the government to share its development plans for Berbice County.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, accompanied the president and provided updates within their respective sectors.

Several government ministries and agencies staff provide services to residents

This initiative forms part of the president’s wider efforts to bring government services directly to citizens, regardless of their location.

As part of the outreach, health vouchers were distributed to both adults and children, enabling access to essential, government-funded medical support.

Before journeying to Region Six, President Ali spent the last two weeks meeting with residents of Region Three, providing similar services to the West Bank and Coast of Demerara.

President Ali is expected to continue this nationwide outreach in Region Nine in the coming days.

