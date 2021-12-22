President announces one-month tax-free salary for joint services

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a full month’s tax-free bonus salary for the joint services on Wednesday, during the Guyana Defence Force’s annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Ayanganna.

“I had promised that we will return your bonus, and last year, we returned two weeks bonus. This year, we are returning the full month, tax-free bonus to you.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali greeting officers of the Guyana Defence Force

The joint services will be receiving this one month’s tax-free bonus, in addition to the retroactive 7% increase in their wages and salaries. Commander in Chief, Dr. Ali said they deserve the payout because of how hard the joint services work in service to their country.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali giving his address at the Guyana Defence Force’s annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Ayanganna

“We are not returning the one-month tax free bonus for any other reason, but because you deserve it, because you worked hard for it.”

“And for those in the society who believe you can just take things away, who believe that you can take things away from the soldiers, I challenge them to go and spend a year in some of the locations and live the life you do in protection of your country, and then they will know why you deserve it.”

The announcement by the President was received by boisterous applause.

The Government, for the Christmas season, has provided payouts to many.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh M.P. had in November, announced an across-the-board increase of 7 per cent to public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, constitutional office holders, as well as government pensioners.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, earlier this week, announced that the government decided to extend this increase to sugar workers. The President on Tuesday also announced a two-week tax-free bonus for all health workers, due to the tremendous effort they placed into battling the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.