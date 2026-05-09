Press Release: Abram Zuil Secondary goes from paper sketches to 3D models

-As Min. Parag commissions AutoCAD Lab

The Ministry of Education on Friday commissioned an AutoCAD Laboratory at the Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaan), marking a major milestone in the advancement of technical and vocational education across the country.

​This is the first time such a facility has been commissioned at a Secondary School in Guyana, with the Government Technical Institute previously being the sole beneficiary.

The state-of-the-art laboratory is outfitted with more than 20 high-functioning laptops and an interactive smart screen, allowing students to digitally conceptualise and design buildings and structures using AutoCAD software. This facility will enable students to transform technical drawings from mere on-paper sketches into advanced 3D and 2D models, ensuring they have adequate exposure to industry-standard tools and modern design practices from an early stage.

​Delivering remarks at the commissioning ceremony, Honourable Sonia Parag, Minister of Education, highlighted the government’s continued investment in both academic and technical education, noting that initiatives such as the AutoCAD Laboratory are essential to preparing students for Guyana’s rapidly developing economy and infrastructure sector.

​“While we are placing a lot of investment and emphasis in education as a whole and academics as a whole, we also have to pay attention to technical and vocational training,” Minister Parag stated. “We are making history today with the commissioning of the first-ever AutoCAD lab in the country.”

​The initiative comes on the heels of Guyana’s rapidly expanding engineering, construction and infrastructure sectors and is aimed at equipping students with practical digital skills needed to pursue careers in engineering, architecture, technical drawing and other related technical fields.

​Addressing students directly, the minister emphasised the importance of embracing modern technology and adapting to the evolving demands of technical design. She noted that students will no longer have to rely on drawing on paper and erasing, as the integrated technology allows them to digitise their work, bringing Guyana’s classrooms in line with developed countries.

​Minister Parag further encouraged students to make full use of the opportunities now available to them through the new facility, noting that the knowledge and skills gained there could shape the future development of Guyana.

​Also delivering remarks at the event was Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Dr Ritesh Tularam, who underscored the broader significance of the initiative. Dr Tularam stated that the ministry is commissioning innovation, creativity and new possibilities for all the students of the institution.

​The commissioning of the AutoCAD Laboratory at Abram Zuil Secondary forms part of a wider national initiative by the Ministry of Education to strengthen technical and vocational training opportunities across Guyana. Similar laboratories are expected to be commissioned in the coming months at North Ruimveldt Secondary School, Hope Secondary School, Bygeval Secondary School, Zeeburg Secondary School and New Amsterdam Secondary School.

​Also present at the commissioning ceremony were Advisor on Tertiary Education Reform at the Ministry of Education, Dr Kofi Dalrymple; Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan; along with other government officials and education stakeholders.