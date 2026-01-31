Press Release: Additional arrests, convictions made in ongoing crackdown on illegal mining 

The Ministry of Natural Resources wishes to announce that nine (9) individuals were arrested, charged, and brought before the courts during January 2026 for breaches of Guyana’s Mining Laws and Regulations. These matters were concluded before the Bartica, Mahdia, and Linden Magistrates’ Courts, where the offenders pleaded guilty and were made to pay various fines for engaging in illegal mining operations and related offences.

The convictions arose from illegal activities that included mining without a licence or permit, operating licensed dredges on mining properties without permission, and the use of unregistered or unlicensed dredges. In keeping with the law, the courts imposed fines for the varying offences.

These nine convictions add to the 44 persons previously arrested, charged, and brought before the courts as part of the Ministry’s intensified national crackdown on illegal mining operations, bringing the total number of persons prosecuted to 53.

The Ministry of Natural Resources reiterates that this course of action will continue unabated to ensure full compliance with the Mining Laws and Regulations, while ensuring environmental sustainability in harnessing Guyana’s natural resources for present and future generations.