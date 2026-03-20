Press Release: Almost 50,000 Central Government employees to receive National $100,000 Cash Grant over the next 24 hours

-as Government rolls out initiative, online platform to be launched next week for all other eligible Guyanese to register

Over the course of the next twenty-four hours, 48,858 central government employees comprising public servants, teachers and members of the disciplined services will receive the 2026 National $100,000 Cash Grant as promised by President Irfaan Ali and announced in the 2026 National Budget. This amounts to almost $5 billion of additional disposable income being placed in the hands of these public servants.

Last week, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh announced the commencement of government’s promised initiative for every Guyanese citizen aged 18 years and older noting that “the first cohort will comprise those central government employees who have previously provided their bank account information and are receiving their government salaries into their bank accounts. We anticipate that these government employees will receive their $100,000 cash grant by the end of next week and we will be following up with subsequent cohorts of eligible beneficiaries thereafter”.

Today, during brief remarks following confirmation that deposits of the grant had begun, Minister Singh once again encouraged citizens to ensure that they open their bank accounts as this is the easiest and fastest way they can receive the cash grant without leaving their homes. He added that the new online platform that will be launched will allow for the registration process and persons can simply access it, fill out the information required and once a simple verification process is completed, they should receive their cash grant.

The eligibility requirements to receive the National $100,000 Cash Grant paid into your bank account are as follows:

Must be a Guyanese Citizen aged 18 years and older as at February 28, 2026

Must have a valid National Identification Card or Guyana Passport

Registrant must have a bank account in their name at any local commercial bank

Must be physically present in Guyana to register

For this National Cash Grant, government will be making the payout through the banking system which is consistent with President Ali’s previous announcement encouraging all citizens to open bank accounts as part of government’s digitization agenda.

“We are digitizing everything, so I am urging every Guyanese to open their bank accounts. We want every Guyanese to own their own bank account so that this digital transfer would be easy and efficient and, of course, transparent,” the President had strongly advised recently.

It must be noted that with active bank accounts, government would be able to transfer cash grants swiftly, securely, and efficiently as is currently being done with the disbursements to central government employees.

“A central pillar of this initiative is to promote financial inclusion. This is why we are urging all Guyanese to utilise the formal banking system,” Minister Singh reiterated.

Government will be launching the digital online platform next week, through which the remainder of all eligible Guyanese citizens in Guyana can register to receive their grant.

It can be recalled that in anticipation of the roll out of this cash grant, the Ministry of Finance together with the Central Bank collaborated with financial institutions to simplify the process of opening bank accounts as well as to facilitate the opening of these accounts online.

The following commercial banks have since been facilitating the online opening of bank accounts:

Demerara Bank Limited – https://demerarabank.com/individual-application/

Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited – https://gbtibank.com/apply-for-an-account/

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited – https://www.republicguyana.com/republiconboard

Scotiabank Guyana Incorporated – https://apply.online.scotiabank.com/product/decision-prompt?lang=en&country=GY&product=31¤cy=GYD

In its 2025 Manifesto, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government pledged to further promote financial inclusion amongst citizens and make financing more easily and affordably available to Guyanese businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and households, with the objective of fostering a more inclusive financial system. The aim being to empower all Guyanese citizens to access financial systems and participate in saving and investment opportunities across the country.

Prior to this, in late 2024, the PPP/C Government initiated the first $100,000 National Cash Grant for every Guyanese citizen age 18 and older which saw the transfer of more than $60 billion of disposable income into the pockets of over 600,000 Guyanese. Citizens aged 18 years and older in Guyana will once again now benefit from this second $100,000 National Cash Grant this year. When completed, a total of over $60 billion is expected to be transferred to these citizens. This current initiative represents the third major cash grant initiative rolled out by the PPP/C government with the first National Cash grant of $25,000 per household initiated when the PPP/C resumed office in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.