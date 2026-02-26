Press Release: GCAA Launches Investigation into Aircraft Incidents at Mathews Ridge

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into two separate aircraft incidents that took place today, February 26, 2026, at Mathews Ridge, Region One. The first incident occurred at approximately 7:55 hrs. and involved a Cessna 208 Caravan, registration 8R-KAB, operated by Jags Aviation. The second incident occurred at approximately 8:15 hrs. and involved an Air Services Limited (ASL) Cessna 208 Caravan, registration 8R-GCB.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Jags Aviation Cessna 208 sustained a puncture to its left landing gear tire while maneuvering in the parking area.

The ASL aircraft landed on the prepared surface and overran onto unprepared surface which resulted in a punctured tire on the left landing gear.

In both incidents, there were no reported injuries, nor was there any significant damage to the aircraft.

The Government of Guyana, through the GCAA, had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) advising pilots to exercise heightened caution during approach, landing, and take-off at the Mathews Ridge runway, which is currently undergoing upgrades. These NOTAMs are read by the pilots during the pre-flight for their awareness.

The GCAA remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting a thorough investigation of both incidents to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety.