Press Release: GOAL’s first batch of doctoral graduates conferred through TAU

Thirty-three (33) GOAL scholars have completed their doctoral degrees through Texila American University (TAU) in Guyana. This is the first group of GOAL scholars to earn PhDs.

Twenty-eight (28) graduated with a PhD in Management and five (5) with a PhD in Public Health. The batch includes 19 males and 14 females. The three-year programme was completed fully online and tuition-free.

GOAL Director, Professor Jacob Opadeyi, said GOAL’s flexible online delivery enabled working professionals to complete advanced studies.

“These graduates have reached the highest level of academic study through structured online programmes. Their knowledge and research can now support development in their workplaces, communities and across Guyana,” he added.

Since GOAL was launched in 2021, more than 54,000 Guyanese have received online scholarships – from vocational certificate to doctoral studies.

Doctoral enrolment continues to grow, with 657 GOAL scholars currently pursuing PhDs through partner universities in Malawi, Zambia, Guyana and India.

At JAIN ARKA University in India, 193 scholars are enrolled in doctoral programmes in areas such as sustainability, innovation, education management and psychology. Meanwhile, UNICAF Malawi and UNICAF Zambia have 416 and 6 scholars respectively advancing their doctoral studies. TAU has 42.

GOAL extends congratulations to the 33 scholars on earning their doctoral qualifications and recognises their commitment to applying their knowledge and skills to Guyana’s continued development.

The doctoral graduates are as follows: Shondell Thomas, Christopher Vandeyar, Erica Ward, Orlando Shuman, Nirmala Somwaru Husain, Saheed Sulaman, Usha Rudradat, Deodat Persaud, Praem Rambharak, Stephen Mangal, Melanie Marshall, Marvin Dindyal, Candacy Gravesande, Umesh Jadunandan, Ramchand Jailal, Jaigobin Jaisingh, Deyon D Oliveira, George Defreitas, Fleurann Dhrigpaul, Sven Douglas, Suelle FindlayWilliams, Carlleta FindlayWilliams, Renita Crandon Duncan, Fazal Ali, Chandroutie Bahadur, Surendra Boodhoo, Visham Budhoo, Ayanna Blair, Ginel Nedd, Samuel Pellew, Taudgirdas Persaud, Tandeka Barton and Chaatram Samaroo