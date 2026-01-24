Press Release: Government advances $880M Charity Wharf project to boost river transport, trade and flood protection – Minister Ramraj

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Madanlall Ramraj, during a site visit over the weekend said the new $880 million Charity Market Wharf project will significantly improve livelihoods, trade and flood protection for residents and farmers across Region Two and the Pomeroon.

Minister Ramraj said the facility forms part of the administration’s wider mandate to modernise transport networks and create safer, more efficient access to markets for riverain and coastal communities.

“This wharf is not just a structure; it is an investment in people, in farmers, in businesses and in the long-term development of Region Two,” Minister Ramraj said. “When we improve docking facilities, protect the river bank and create space for commerce, we are directly improving incomes, encouraging trade and opening new opportunities for tourism and investment in this region.”

He added that the project reflects the government’s commitment to climate-resilient development.

“This is a modern, climate-resilient facility that will protect this community from flooding while expanding transport and economic activity. That is the kind of development this government is delivering,” the Minister said.

The Charity Market Wharf project, valued at $880 million, entails the construction of a new climate-resilient wharf facility designed to provide modern marine docking services for the largest community on the Essequibo Coast.

The project includes:

• Installation of 160 stressed concrete foundation piles, each approximately 130 feet long

• A reinforced concrete wharf deck and superstructure

• A floating dock to facilitate the docking of vessels of varying sizes

• Provision for a future GIP crane to assist with off-loading and cargo handling

• A covered passenger deck and waiting area

• An administrative building and parking facilities

• Upgraded river defence works to provide flood protection for the wharf frontage

In addition, two separate sections of river defence, 500 feet upstream and 500 feet downstream, will be upgraded under a parallel contract.

The project is currently at approximately 14 per cent completion, with major foundation works now underway. Substantial development is expected by the second quarter of 2026, with completion targeted for the last quarter of 2026.

Project Manager for Sea and River Defence, Jermaine Braithwaite, said the new facility will significantly expand marine services and commercial activity at Charity.

“This wharf is intended to expand docking and off-loading services for agricultural produce and passengers, and to boost tourism and economic activity to a great extent,” Braithwaite said. “It is a climate-resilient structure with stressed concrete piles and a reinforced concrete deck, and it also includes upgraded river defence to provide flood protection for the facility.”

He noted that the project will support long-term development of the waterfront.

“In the long term, we envisage this entire portion of the Charity waterfront being developed as a business hub, facilitating commercial activity and bringing tremendous benefits to the community,” he added.

Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad, said government is keen on advancing the timeline for completion of the project, and has been working to excelerate the timeline.

“Driving the 160 piles is the hardest part of the work. Once we complete this phase, the remainder of the construction will progress much easier, and we are pushing the contractor to have this project completed in 2026,” Samad said.

He stated that a major portion of the work is already completed explaining that much of the fabrication, which represents a significant portion of the work, is being done off-site.

“All the concrete piles and components are being cast at the contractor’s yard and transported by barge from the Pomeroon. Because of limited storage on site, materials are delivered as required, which means the progress achieved so far is not fully visible here,” Samad noted.

Regional Vice-Chairman Humace Oodit said the project will have a major impact on farmers, traders and riverain communities. Noting that the structure will benefit farmers, business people and residents across the Pomeroon and riverine areas. He further stated that with increased production and trade, the new wharf will create more opportunities, more markets and encourage people to invest more in farming and business.

Mr. Oodit thanked the government for this massive investment saying, “we want to thank His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister Ramraj. Charity residents will feel more secure and confident with this important project in their community,” Oodit added.