Press Release: Government commences $100,000 National Cash Grant distribution as promised by President Ali 

– Central government employees receiving salaries through bank accounts to be first recipients

In keeping with the commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and as announced in the 2026 Budget presentation by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, DrAshni Singh, the government will commence the distribution of the $100,000 National Cash Grant for citizens in Guyana, with central government employees already receiving salaries through bank accounts to be first recipients of the grant.

Announcing the commencement of the $100,000 National Cash Grant for every Guyanese citizen age 18 and older, Dr Singh on Thursday said, “the first cohort will comprise those central government employees who have previously provided their bank account information and are receiving their government salaries into their bank accounts. We anticipate that these government employees will receive their $100,000 cash grant by the end of next week, and we will be following up with subsequent cohorts of eligible beneficiaries thereafter”.

The payout through the banking system is consistent with President Ali’s previous announcement encouraging all citizens to open bank accounts as part of the government’s digitisation agenda.

“We are digitising everything, so I am urging every Guyanese to open their bank accounts. We want every Guyanese to own their own bank account so that this digital transfer would be easy and efficient and, of course, transparent,” the president strongly advised.

With active bank accounts, the government would be able to transfer cash grants swiftly, securely, and efficiently, as is currently being done with the disbursements to central government employees.

“A central pillar of this initiative is to promote financial inclusion. This is why we are urging all Guyanese to utilise the formal banking system,” Minister Singh stated. “To initiate a seamless distribution, we are leveraging existing financial infrastructure by directly depositing the grant into the accounts of about 50,000 public servants, teachers and members of the Disciplined Services by next week. It is our intention that this efficiency encourages the wider public to embrace modern banking.”

To allow for the disbursement of the grant to other citizens, the government will be launching an online digital platform to be announced in due course to facilitate registration of all other eligible beneficiaries, with guidance to be provided on the use of the platform.

In anticipation of the rollout of this cash grant, the Ministry of Finance has been working with financial institutions to simplify the process of opening bank accounts as well as to facilitate the opening of these accounts online.

The following commercial banks have since been facilitating the online opening of bank accounts:

Demerara Bank Limited – https://demerarabank.com/individual-application/

Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited – https://gbtibank.com/apply-for-an-account/

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited – https://www.republicguyana.com/republiconboard

Scotiabank Guyana Incorporated –

In its 2025 Manifesto, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government pledged to further promote financial inclusion amongst citizens and make financing more easily and affordably available to Guyanese businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and households, to foster a more inclusive financial system. The aim is to empower all Guyanese citizens to access financial systems and participate in saving and investment opportunities across the country.

In recent years, a number of interventions were implemented, including distributing cash grants for newborn babies, cash grants (which increased each year) to students in both public and private schools, more than doubling the old age pension and increasing public assistance, amongst other measures. New measures, including transportation grants for students and pensioners, were announced this year.

In late 2024, the PPP/C government initiated the first $100,000 National Cash Grant for every Guyanese citizen age 18 and older, which saw the transfer of more than $60 billion of disposable income into the pockets of over 600,000 Guyanese.

This current initiative represents the third major cash grant initiative rolled out by the PPP/C government, with the first National Cash grant of $25,000 per household initiated when the PPP/C resumed office in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.