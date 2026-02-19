Press Release: Gov’t to install 3 MW solar PV plant at Cheddi Jagan Int’l Airport

– Site officially handed over to contractors; GEA to oversee project implementation

– Solar PV plant to help reduce facility operating costs and benefit close to 1.2 million passengers annually

As part of its national efforts to continue investing in sustainable energy initiatives that provide affordable, reliable and stable energy, the Government of Guyana, through the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), has marked a major milestone with the official handover of the project site for construction of the new 3 MW grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) plant on Monday.

The project, financed through a loan from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India, is part of the Government’s low-carbon energy agenda to decentralise power generation, strengthen energy security, and lower carbon dioxide emissions to support the country’s rapidly evolving sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Over its lifespan, the 3 MW solar PV installation is expected to produce more than 112 million kWh of energy. Once completed, the solar plant will supply renewable electricity to benefit more than 1.2 million passengers who travel through the airport annually. It will also reduce operating costs, enhance efficiency for airport management and staff, and decrease the reliance on the utility grid.

In 2025, a pre-qualification (PQ) process was launched by the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India, which resulted in the shortlisting of eight companies. However, only three companies submitted bids for the project. Following the evaluation, the contract was awarded to Oriana Power Limited for the sum of US$2,487,170.

Following a recent joint inspection and site visit involving project stakeholders, the site was officially handed over to the contractor, Oriana Power Limited, to commence work.

“The Guyana Energy Agency is thrilled to be part of another strategic sustainable energy investment that advances Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030,” said Dr. Mahender Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the GEA. “By integrating large-scale solar power into our critical infrastructure, we are making steady, tangible progress in keeping with our renewable energy goals as a nation,” he added.

Krishnan Kutty Jaigopal, a representative from Oriana Power Limited, said at the official site handover, “We are committed to delivering the project in an effective and efficient timeline and without any cost variation,” stating that the objective is to ensure the successful construction and operation of the solar PV plant.

The Guyana Energy Agency remains committed to providing rigorous oversight throughout the implementation of the 3 MW solar PV plant project, to ensure that it meets its execution timelines and technical standards, while further advancing the country’s sustainable, low-carbon agenda.