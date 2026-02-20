Press Release: GUYANA’S 56TH REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION

The Consulate General of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in New York is pleased to inform the Diaspora of three significant events that are being held to commemorate the 56th Republic Anniversary of Guyana. These initiatives serve to highlight the enduring spirit, resilience, and unity of the Guyanese people while symbolising the strong presence of the Guyanese diaspora in New York.

TIMES SQUARE – COMMEMORATIVE VISUAL DISPLAY

Official Commencement

Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026

Time: 12:15 AM

Location: 1552 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 (Broadway between 46th and 47th Street)

Viewing Landmark: 1535 Broadway, Ste 0161A, New York, NY 10036 (T-Mobile Signature Store)

Visual Display Schedule

Duration: Sunday, 22 February – Saturday, 28 February 2026

The commemorative advertisement will be featured three times per hour, every hour, at the following intervals, 0:15, 0:35, and 0:55 of each hour.

The visual presentation will be showcased on four large digital screens in Times Square. The display will run continuously for seven days, underscoring Guyana’s national identity, cultural heritage, and collective strength. This initiative represents a historic and symbolic expression of Guyanese pride on an internationally recognized platform.

MID-HUDSON BRIDGE ILLUMINATION

Date: Monday, 23 February – Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Time: 5:37 p.m. (sunset) – 6:38 a.m. (sunrise)

Location: Mid-Hudson Bridge, 475 U.S. 44 55, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Mid-Hudson Bridge will be illuminated in the national colours of Guyana, once again signifying the broad and meaningful contributions of the Guyanese Diaspora across New York State. This illumination serves as a symbolic gesture of national unity and pride.

INTERFAITH SERVICE & BRUNCH RECEPTION

Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: St Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 331 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225

The Consulate General of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in New York extends a happy 56th Republic Anniversary to all Guyanese and friends of Guyana and invites you to witness and partake in these remarkable commemorative events.