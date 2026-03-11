Press Release: GUYOIL confirms no increase in fuel prices at service stations

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) wishes to categorically state that there have been no increases in fuel prices for Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, or Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) at any of its service stations across the country.

Any reports suggesting otherwise are false, misleading, and malicious and should be disregarded. GUYOIL urges the public to disregard such claims and rely only on the company’s official prices.

Misinformation circulated through unofficial sources can undermine public confidence and distort the facts surrounding issues of national importance.

GUYOIL is guided by a strict regulatory and compliance framework that ensures transparent pricing while safeguarding consumers from undue market volatility. As a state-owned company with a national mandate, GUYOIL continues to work closely with the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that fuel supply and pricing across its network of service stations remain stable, fair, and consistent with national policy.

GUYOIL remains committed to maintaining a reliable fuel supply and competitive pricing for motorists, businesses, and households across Guyana.