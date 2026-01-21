Press Release: Illegal mining operation in Essequibo River shut down, operator fined

In keeping with ongoing efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Guyana Mining Act and Regulations, recent inspections were conducted on several mining operations in the Essequibo River.

Of the nine operations inspected by the ministry’s Corps of Wardens, one was found to be in breach of regulations. At J-199/000/10, overseen by Jonathan Rodrigues, the inspection revealed that the operation lacked permission and was mining within a designated buffer zone.

The general manager, found in possession of 1 ounce 13 dwt of gold, was arrested, and placed before the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty and was fined. The seized gold was lodged at the GGMC headquarters.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, stated, “We will not tolerate illegal activities that undermine our laws and jeopardize our natural resources. We will remain steadfast in honouring our commitment to rigorous enforcement of the law to safeguard the integrity of our mining sector.”

He added, “The ministry will therefore continue to intensify its efforts against illegal mining, in line with the call by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to address non-compliant operations.”

As the ministry continues its inspections, citizens can expect to see the results on all breaches made public. The ministry also takes this opportunity to remind operators to conduct their business within the confines of the law as all offenders will be dealt with without fear or favour.