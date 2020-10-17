Press Release – Jubilant citizens praise government after uplifting land titles

– 2600 titles and transports will soon be released

Citizens from around the country sang high praises to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana this morning after collecting their official land titles and transports.

The ‘Dream Realised Housing Drive 2020,’ which was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Water at the Providence National Stadium, was the first leg of what President Ali described as an active season.

The Head of State in delivering the feature address at the event stated that some 350 land titles and transports would be given to citizens today and tomorrow, with a further 2,600 set to be released in the near future.

President Ali has committed to providing 50,000 house lots and 25,000 homes over the next five years.

ELATED LAND OWNERS

For many residents, receiving their titles was surreal.

Claudette Abrahams, who has been renting an apartment for almost all her life, said she is elated to call herself a landowner.

“I am so thankful for the Government and also the Minister of Housing [and Water] for issuing these land titles and transports because I waited two years since I paid for my land and I didn’t get my transport. They had me up and down and when I get the call last week I was so happy to be able to get it,” the visibly excited Abrahams explained.

The woman related that while she has been renting with her differently-abled son, she has been trying to build on the land, but was unable to secure any financing to assist her.

Devati Goberdhan, 71, said that she worked hard to purchase her land and was extremely grateful to finally receive her official documents.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old nurse, Annavelle Gibson, was another land owner who waited for years to receive her title. During that time, she was forced to pay rent.

“The rent can go towards the mortgage now and I am just so happy.”

Gibson is hoping to build a home that would also house her mother and sister.

Paulette Barton, 45, a single mother of three, also felt the burden of rent.

“I was awarded the land since 2014 and only now collecting the title. I must say it is a wonderful moment for me to collect my certificate of title and I must say when I went into housing back then Irfaan Ali was Minister of Housing and so the moment for me to collect it when he is President of Guyana is a grateful one. I am grateful that each and every person could get a house lot and live comfortable and be good,” the woman explained.

Barton said that the official document would allow her to finally be able to build her home.

Also delivering remarks at the event were Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Hon. Susan Rodrigues and the CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Sherwyn Greaves.

The event was attended by hundreds of Guyanese and also saw representation from the various lending institutions and service providers.