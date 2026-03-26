Press Release: LCDS Grid-Connected Solar Household Launched

Guyana is ramping up its transition to renewable energy to modernize and strengthen its electricity grid, making power more reliable and affordable. As part of this effort, the new LCDS Grid-Connected Solar Household drive has been introduced, aiming to tap into the country’s vast solar potential through grid integration.

With grid-tied systems, solar panels installed on rooftops or other structures supply electricity directly to homes during daylight hours. If additional energy is needed, it is provided by GPL, the national utility company; if there is excess generation, it is sent back to GPL, and households receive credit on their utility bill.

This program encourages people to adopt rooftop solar technology, helping them lower their electricity bills and support a resilient, sustainable energy future. A typical 5 kWp (kilowatt-peak) rooftop solar system costs around G$1.2 million and generates approximately 7,884 kWh (kilowatt-hour) per year, reducing annual electricity expenses by an estimated G$342,402 (roughly G$28,533 per month), based on the current GPL residential tariff. The investment pays for itself in about 3.5 years and helps cut carbon emissions by roughly 5.5 tonnes of CO₂ (Carbon dioxide) annually.

This initiative also supports Guyana’s broader energy goals: boosting grid reliability, expanding access to clean energy, and advancing a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is supporting the ramp-up of the initiative by:

providing support and technical guidance

connecting with equipment suppliers and installers

assisting with the review of quotes, design and technical specifications

working with GPL for efficient processing under the LCDS Solar Express Lane

supporting the installation of the bi-directional meter

working with the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI) to ensure conformity and certification with the National Electric Code

supporting and guiding the installation and commissioning process

The LCDS 2030 is Guyana’s overarching plan for sustainable development, focusing on protecting forests and ecosystems while promoting responsible resource development and accelerating the shift to clean and renewable energy sources like solar, hydropower, wind, and natural gas. The aim is to reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs, decoupling economic progress from fossil fuel use.

With these new grid-connected solar opportunities, households across Guyana can now power their homes using renewable energy. The Government remains committed to further expanding sustainable energy resources for everyone’s benefit. For more information, see the official flyer.

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