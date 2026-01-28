Press Release: Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning engages PAHO on expanded opportunities and support systems for Persons  Living with Disabilities following the presentation of Budget 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning (MOLMP) today participated in an important virtual engagement with representatives of the Pan American Health Organizstion/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) to advance discussions on strengthening national systems that support persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

This meeting forms part of Guyana’s participation in the Assistive Technology Assessment (ATA) process under the WHO GATE Initiative and AT2030 Programme, which aims to evaluate national readiness to improve access to assistive technologies, workplace accommodations, and inclusive employment pathways.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Honourable Keoma Griffith

The dialogue comes on the heels of Budget 2026, which demonstrates the Government of Guyana’s firm commitment to enhancing opportunities, strengthening empowerment, and expanding support services for persons living with disabilities.

During the engagement, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Honourable Keoma Griffith, highlighted several major provisions contained in the 2026 National Budget that advance the wellbeing and inclusion of PWDs.

Budget 2026 outlines that:

● More than 1,200 persons living with disabilities will benefit from skills training across multiple regions.

● Over 70 PWDs are targeted to receive entrepreneurial loans, supporting pathways to self-employment and financial independence.

● Construction has begun on Guyana’s first school for autistic learners at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPC).

● A sum of $316.5 million has been allocated for the establishment of CEMS Centres in every region and an ASEN Unit at Port Kaituma Primary.

● The government continues its national disability-support efforts, including the payment of permanent disability benefits to more than 26,000 persons, and the distribution of a $50,000 one-off grant for all registered PWDs.

These measures follow significant progress made in 2025, including the construction of Guyana’s first school for the hearing impaired, expanded teacher training in special education needs, and increased access to literacy and skills development programmes.

Discussions between MOLMP and PAHO focused on improving national mechanisms that support PWDs in securing work, accessing assistive technology, and benefiting from structured return-to-work and skills programmes. Key areas included:

● Enhancing the inclusion of PWDs in labour market initiatives.

● Strengthening workplace accommodation systems and assistive technology support.

● Improving inter-ministerial coordination to deliver integrated services across health, labour, education, social services, and national insurance systems.

● Expanding accessible skills training through the Board of Industrial

Training (BIT) and TVET institutions.

● Elevating data collection on disability and employment to better guide policy and investment decisions.

Minister Griffith underscored that these efforts align with Guyana’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and reflect the Government’s broader vision for inclusive national development.

Minister Griffith reiterated that the Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring that all persons living with disabilities are provided with opportunities to participate fully in the economy.

He emphasised that Budget 2026, combined with ongoing cross-sectoral collaboration, will advance the goal of creating a more enabling environment that supports empowerment, resilience, and meaningful employment for PWDs nationwide.

The Ministry will continue to work closely with PAHO/WHO and partner agencies as the ATA process progresses.