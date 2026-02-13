Press Release: MNR launches new Local Content Portal to accelerate registration process

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), through the Local Content Secretariat (LCS), has launched a new digital Local Content Registration Portal designed to streamline the registration and certification process for suppliers and contractors operating in Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

The portal introduces a centralized digital workflow aimed at significantly reducing overall application processing times, improving transparency, and enhancing the ease of doing business in Guyana.

Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat

The new system enables online submission of applications, eliminating the need for manual paperwork and reducing administrative delays. It also strengthens internal review and approval processes by automating workflows and introducing timers based on application type. This ensures greater efficiency and consistency in how applications are processed.

On the heels of the launch, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, remarked, “This portal strengthens transparency and accountability in how applications are processed. It reduces administrative bottlenecks, enhances internal oversight, and provides suppliers with the clarity they need to plan and operate effectively within Guyana’s Local Content framework.” Meanwhile, Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Mr. Michael Munroe, added, “By introducing clear timelines, automation, and real-time tracking, we are ensuring that Guyanese businesses can engage the oil and gas sector with greater confidence, predictability, and efficiency.”

Under the new framework, processing timelines are clearly defined:

● Sole proprietors:

○ New applications processed within 5 working days

○ Renewals processed within 3 working days

● 100% Guyanese-owned companies:

○ New applications processed within 15 working days

○ Renewals processed within 10 working days

● All other companies:

○ New applications processed within 21 working days

○ Renewals processed within 15 working days

A key feature of the portal is enhanced transparency for applicants. Companies can log in at any time to view their current application status, determine whether an application is under review, pending additional information, or approved. This real-time visibility reduces uncertainty, limits the need for follow-up emails, and improves overall trust in the process.

Operationally, the portal delivers efficiency gains for both the Secretariat and suppliers. Reduced manual data entry, automated workflows, and improved reporting tools provide stronger oversight capabilities for the LCS while allowing staff to focus more on substantive review and compliance rather than administrative tasks.

For the private sector, the new portal offers a more predictable, transparent, and business-friendly process. Faster processing times and clearer timelines support

compliance with Local Content requirements and further strengthen Guyana’s investment environment.

The Ministry of Natural Resources encourages all prospective and existing suppliers to utilise the new Local Content Portal to benefit from its enhanced functionality and streamlined procedures.