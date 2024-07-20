Press Release on HINTERLAND COASTAL AIRSTRIP PARUIMA AIRSTRIP, REGION 7

Contractor: International Import & Supplies

Contract Sum: G$397, 552, 625

Commencement Date: 23-March-2023

Completion Date: 14-April-2024

Surface Type: Single Bituminous Surface Treatment

Works on the Rehabilitation of Paruima Airstrip were completed on April 14, 2024, and the project site handed over to the Ministry of Public Works on April 15.

MoPW’s representatives along with the Contractor conducted a joint site visit on June 19, 2024 following reports from aircraft operators that the runway was in distress. During the inspection, several surface defects were highlighted and the Contractor was given clear instructions to have these defects remedied within a one (01) week period.

To date, these defects have since been corrected and MoPW is currently executing plans to assess the structural integrity of the remainder of the runway structure to ensure conformity with design strength and correct any possible area of deficiency to avoid further inconvenience to aircraft operations. The Ministry would like to note that the current video circulating on social media platforms was taken prior to June 19, 2024.

Additionally, it should be noted that due to the remoteness of the location and the logistical challenges in transporting equipment and materials to the site, smaller sized equipment and locally available materials were most feasible for rehabilitation of the airstrip.

As it relates to the competency of the Contractor, Port Kaituma and Baramita Airstrips were both rehabilitated by the Contractor in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The surface type of these airstrips is double bituminous surface treatment, they are in very good condition and no defects were observed to date.

In summary, Rehabilitation of Paruima Airstrip is currently under the Defects Liability Period and the Contractor is obligated by Contract to remedy any and all defects arising thereafter.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

