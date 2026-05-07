Press Release: Oral Hearings on the Merits of the Case Concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v/s Venezuela)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, concluded the second day of oral hearings in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela), which is being held at the Peace Palace, in The Hague.

These proceedings form part of the merits of the case, during which both parties will present their full legal arguments regarding the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

On Monday, May 4, 2026, during its submission, Guyana requested the Court to affirm the legal validity and binding effect of the Arbitral Award which established the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela. Guyana argued that the Award constitutes a full, perfect and final settlement of the issue under international law and that the boundary it determined was recognized and implemented by Venezuela for more than 60 years before its belated challenge to it. Guyana argued that Venezuela’s claim to the territory west of the Essequibo River is thus without legal foundation.

In its presentation yesterday, Venezuela challenged both the jurisdiction of the Court and the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award. Venezuela argued that the Award was a result of fraud and collusion during the colonial period. It sought to argue that the 1966 Geneva Agreement replaced the Award and provides the governing legal framework for resolving the controversy through a negotiated settlement between the parties, rather than a judicial determination. In its presentations on Monday, May 4, 2026, Guyana had addressed the serious flaws in these arguments put forward by Venezuela.

The hearings will continue with a second round of arguments, Guyana is scheduled to present its rebuttal to Venezuela’s oral arguments on Friday, May 8, 2026, and Venezuela will present its final arguments on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The Court will then deliberate on the case, and ultimately issue its final Judgment, which will be legally binding on the parties. The Court’s deliberations usually extend over several months. Its Judgment is not expected until the end of this year.

May 7, 2026

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation