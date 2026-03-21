Press Release: PM Phillips Champions Stronger CELAC-Africa Partnership for Climate Resilience, Trade and Shared Development

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips underscored the urgent need for enhanced South-South cooperation and deeper integration between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and Africa.

Prime Minister Phillips made the statement during his speech to the CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum today in Colombia.

“We have an opportunity to collaborate in sharing experiences, technical cooperation and joint advocacy in these areas which impact the development of our societies. Issues of the environment, climate change, food security, improved health care systems, digital connectivity and technology, and peace and security, which continue to be of interest and concern to both our regions, can in reality be honed as the pillars of our development cooperation.”

Prime Minister Mark Phillips highlighted climate change as a key area for cooperation, recognising Guyana’s vulnerability as a low-lying coastal nation and reaffirming its commitment through the Low Carbon Development Strategy and the Global Biodiversity Alliance.

He also called on both regions to collectively pursue the 1.5 degrees Celsius target and financing for resilience building, adaptation, and loss and damage.

Turning his attention to food security, he called for the establishment of joint research programs, coordinated sharing of agricultural technology, and the exchange of best practices to build climate-resilient agricultural systems. He emphasised that such collaboration can stabilise food supply chains and improve long-term sustainability.

“There are lots of lessons to be learned and technology to be shared across our continents, which can support sustainable and climate-resilient agri-food systems,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also addressed historical and cultural ties, noting the deep-rooted connections between Africa and the Caribbean. He reiterated the importance of continued advocacy for reparatory justice, noting CARICOM’s ongoing efforts through its ten-point action plan.

On economic cooperation, he identified trade and investment as central pillars for advancing development. He called for the establishment of specific bi-regional trade agreements to improve market access, the initiation of targeted private sector partnership programs, and the development of transport connectivity projects between the regions.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Mark Phillips stressed the importance of institutionalising the CELAC–Africa partnership to ensure sustained and meaningful engagement, stressing that establishing a Joint Commission would be critical to advancing cooperation and delivering tangible outcomes.

He praised Colombia and Burundi’s leadership in convening the forum, reiterating that increased cooperation among developing regions is vital in a complex geopolitical landscape. The forum, led by Colombia (Pro Tempore President of CELAC) and Burundi (Chair of the African Union), marked a milestone in formalising cooperation.

“Let us seize this historic opportunity as leaders of countries within our regions, to demonstrate our determination and resolve to forge a sustainable and equitable future for our countries,” he urged.

Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the CELAC-Africa productive partnership process and to the implementation of cooperation programmes conducive to an inclusive and mutually beneficial socio-economic agenda.