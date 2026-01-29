Press Release: PM Phillips underscores Govt’s digital push at GMSA Tech Conference

The Government’s commitment to advancing a modern, digitally inclusive and secure economy was reinforced today by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips during his keynote address at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s (GMSA) Tech Conference, held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The Prime Minister, who is performing the functions of President, said that the conference’s theme, “Operational Excellence through Digital Transformation,” aligns closely with the Government’s ongoing Digital Guyana agenda.

PM Phillips underscores Govt’s digital push at GMSA Tech Conference

He highlighted key elements of the ruling administration’s digital strategy, including expanding high-speed internet to 253 remote and hinterland communities, digitising licensing, registration and payment systems, and implementing broad ICT reforms to streamline public-sector operations.

“Our approach is deliberate. We are replacing fragmented processes with integrated ICT solutions and leveraging data-driven and AI-supported tools where they add clear value to our systems and institutions.”

Prime Minister Phillips also emphasised that realising the full benefits of digital transformation requires alignment from the manufacturing and services sectors, while underscoring that investments in digital resilience and skills are national priorities.

The need for a technologically skilled workforce was also emphasised as a key factor. Systems are already in place, including through ongoing training programmes such as thousands of GOAL scholarships in ICT fields and the ‘One Guyana’ Digital Initiative, which is equipping 2,000 citizens with software development and other in-demand skills.

The Prime Minister explained that digital transformation is enhancing workforce upskilling. He said that “Skills in information technology, robotics, digital finance, logistics, and systems management are increasingly essential. By investing in these skills, businesses ensure that Guyana’s labour force remains relevant and competitive in a changing global economy.”

Achievements such as the launch of Guyana’s first Internet Exchange Point (GYIXP), a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a 100-megawatt artificial intelligence data centre in Wales, the ICT Master Plan 2030, a cyber risk assessment workshop, and efforts to update the Cybercrime Act are aimed at bringing Guyana up to date with international best practices, while improving data security and strengthening the overall data ecosystem.

The importance of cybersecurity in digital transformation was also highlighted by Prime Minister Phillips. He noted that over the past decade, the Government has prioritised energy, transportation and telecommunications systems, while it has also recognised that strong cybersecurity is essential for digital resilience.

He stressed that greater digital uptake comes with associated risk, emphasising that cybersecurity must remain a central pillar of digital transformation.

“Cybersecurity is both a technical issue and a governance issue. It requires policies, procedures, training and accountability. Our Government is strengthening its cybersecurity frameworks and encouraging the private sector to do the same. A digitally connected economy is only as strong as its weakest link.”

The Prime Minister urged Guyana’s manufacturing and services sectors to fully leverage the country’s expanding digital infrastructure, highlighting that nationwide digital transformation should be matched by private-sector modernisation.

GMSA, AMCHAM Guyana and their partners were also lauded for organising the conference. Prime Minister Phillips described it as an essential forum for evaluating progress, identifying gaps, and exploring new opportunities for Guyana’s future.

He encouraged participants to engage actively, share insights, and consider practical applications of digital tools in manufacturing and services.

“Our Government remains committed to creating an environment where digital innovation thrives and where the benefits of transformation are broad-based, inclusive and far-reaching… Collaboration across all sectors is vital as we strengthen resilience, improve efficiency, and position Guyana for long-term growth.”